The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) became one of the most talked about topics on X (ex-Twitter) this Wednesday morning (10.Jul.2024). Until 6 am, the former Chief Executive was in 6th place in Brazil’s trending topics after new information about the illegal sale of jewelry.

A Federal Police (Federal police) indicated on Thursday (July 4) the former president in the investigation that investigates the illegal sale of Saudi Arabian jewelry abroad. The corporation concluded that there is evidence of the crimes of criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets. PF also corrected the value of the market for goods that were the target of diversion or attempted diversion in the case of the jewelry received by Bolsonaro.

The PF investigation indicates that the Bolsonaro used the presidential plane to leave Brazil with the jewels received as gifts from foreign governments to the USA (United States), where they were sold.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The investigation, under the reporting of Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the Supreme Court, investigates the diversion of luxurious gifts intended for then-President Bolsonaro by foreign governments.

The case occurred after the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors) determined, in 2016, that all assets received by the heads of the Executive Branch must be incorporated into the assets of the Union. The exception is assets of a highly personal nature or for personal consumption – such as food, t-shirts, perfumes, caps, among others.

According to a report by the Federal Police, the items were sold to jewelry stores in the United States by allies of the former president. The investigation states that the embezzlement or attempted embezzlement totaled approximately R$6.8 million.

In total, Bolsonaro and 11 other people were indicted for the scheme. Read below who they are and what their crimes are:

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of the Republic (criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets);

Fabio Wajngarten, lawyer for the former president (criminal association, money laundering);

Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, lieutenant colonel and former aide-de-camp to the former president (criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets);

Mauro Cesar Lorena Cid, general and father of Mauro Cid (criminal association and money laundering);

Frederick Wassef, lawyer (criminal association and money laundering);

Bento Albuquerque, former Minister of Mines and Energy (criminal association and appropriation of public assets);

Marcos Andre dos Santos Soeiro, former advisor to Bento Albuquerque (criminal association and appropriation of public assets);

Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, former Secretary of the Federal Revenue Service (criminal association, money laundering, appropriation of public assets and administrative advocacy);

Marcelo Silva Vieira, former head of the Historical Documentation Office of the Presidency of the Republic (criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets);

Jose Roberto Bueno Junior, former chief of staff of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets);

Osmar Crivelati, Bolsonaro's advisor (criminal association and money laundering);

Marcelo Costa Chamber, former advisor to Bolsonaro (money laundering).

What are the next steps?

1. The PGR will analyze the evidence collected by the PF within 15 days (counting from July 8) and decide whether to archive the case, request further investigations or indict those involved – the list of crimes may change;

2. If the PGR decides to report those involved, the complaint will be analyzed by the STF;

3. The Supreme Court can then decide whether to accept the complaint or to close the case. If it chooses to accept the complaint, those involved will become defendants and will face criminal charges – and may be convicted or acquitted. The Supreme Court can also send the case to the 1st Instance.