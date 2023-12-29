An elite party in a Moscow nightclub, held on December 23, provoked retaliation from the public and authorities in Russia, leading to an arrest and a lawsuit seeking large compensation.

Anastasia Ivleeva, an actress and TV presenter who organized the event, explained that the appropriate attire was “near nudity”. Guests listened, wearing translucent fabrics and little clothing in photos that went viral among Russians.

O rapper Vacio (Nikolai Vasilyev) appeared wearing only a sock on his genitals. He was arrested for “minor vandalism”, an offense causing public disorder or nuisance. The penalty is 15 days in prison and a fine equivalent to R$10,640.

A court ruling against the party said the event committed the crime of “propagating non-traditional sexual relationships”, a legal device often used against the freedom of LGBT people in the country.

On Instagram, Ivleeva apologized in a 21-minute long video. She desperately asked for a second chance. Earlier, she had said that the party was an opportunity to showcase her work as editor-in-chief of the now-defunct Russian edition of Playboy.

The organizer is already being sued in a collective action by 22 accusers who want compensation equivalent to R$53.2 million (one billion rubles). The allegation is that they suffered moral damage after seeing the photographs of the party. The process was initiated by an actor, who intends to donate the money to soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Other celebrities who attended also apologized, with some being removed from their role at New Year's Eve parties. “There are moments in everyone's life when they walk through the wrong door”, explained singer Philipp Kirkorov, known for his flashy clothes. “If anyone was offended by my appearance, I apologize. I love my country, I am a journalist working in Russia,” said Ksenia Sobchak, socialite who was a presidential candidate in 2018.

The retaliation against the party is seen internally as a show of alignment with the message of Vladimir Putin's regime, in power for 24 years. The president has denounced the West for alleged moral decadence. Last month, the country's Supreme Court ruled that LGBT organizations are “extremist.”

“Such gatherings are a shot in the foot for the entire policy pursued by the state,” Yekaterina Mizulina, leader of a pro-Kremlin activist group seeking more internet censorship, said on Telegram.