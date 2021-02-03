A group of victims of insecurity it was demonstrated this Wednesday in La Matanza, before an act that had the participation of Governor Axel Kicillof, Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, and Mayor Fernando Espinoza. A man who was protesting, -father of a young man murdered in González Catán whose identity did not transcend-, was delayed by the Police, which generated a scandal and aroused the rejection of the opposition

“Together with Fernando Espinoza and Sergio Berni, we delivered 50 patrol cars and incorporated 500 troops to the La Matanza police force to strengthen the security of the residents of the municipality,” Kicillof posted on his Twitter account. There he is seen greeting the public along with Berni and Espinoza.

However, not everything was quiet in the act that took place this Wednesday in San Justo. It is that a group of protesters approached to protest before the meeting due to the high levels of insecurity in the area.

In the midst of the commotion, the Police delayed the father of a victim of local insecurity who wanted to go to speak with Minister Berni.

A councilor from Together for Change tried to avoid arrest. “We are in a democracy, people can come to demonstrate,” said Pamela Loisi. However, the man was transferred to the police station.

The tension increased minutes later, when councilman Eduardo Creus, also from Juntos por el Cambio, approached the police station. There argued heatedly with the chief commissioner Diego Gutiérrez.

In the hall, shouting, the uniformed man invited him to fight. “I fight you in the square, salame“he exclaimed.” Patotero de Espinoza, mercenary, corrupt, “Creus replied.” Politician, criminal, “said the zone chief.

“We, the councilors, were in the area and we learned of the presence of a small group of protesters. Militants, councilors and Buenos Aires police began to harass them, to push them, to get them out of the area. They threatened to take them into custody,” said Creus , in dialogue with TN.

“Councilwoman Loisi approached and was also attacked,” he added. “The police were playing a militant role and the people were not attacking or insulting.”

“I had a very quiet meeting with the head of the police station. We chatted very well. But later they took me to a glazed office. They sat me down, six policemen surrounded me and another took a kind of statement from me. The chief inspector arrived, insulted me and try to hit me, “said Creus.

Finally, the protester, delayed by “resistance to authority”, was released in the afternoon.

The statement of Together for Change

The episode aroused opposition from the opposition. “We demand that the Minister of Security of the Province order the immediate separation of their positions and make available to the Chief of Station, Chief Commissioner Walter Mamani; and to the Zonal Chief, Chief Commissioner Gutiérrez,” they expressed from Juntos por el Cambio – La Matanza .

They denounced “behaviors that are incompatible with the role that citizens assign to them in the rule of law.”

The former Minister of Education of the Nation, Alejandro Finocchiaro, also spoke: “It is unfortunate what happened today with family victims of insecurity in La Matanza, in the political act organized to inform that patrollers will be received by the provincial government. The municipality alone he seems preoccupied with capitalizing on a desperate scourge in favor. “

Juntos por el Cambio communiqué after demonstrators’ delay before a Kicillof event in La Matanza.

The former national official shared a statement from that political force. “It is unacceptable that, in a democracy, police officers have prevented, moments before the act, the demonstration of neighbors “.

“The intention of this man was to speak with Espinoza. Something made impossible by the irruption of a gang headed by councilor Rolando Galván, vice president of the Frente de Todos bloc in the HCD, “the statement said.

Regarding Espinoza, they assured: “In addition to appearing at political events when national or provincial authorities come, he should exercise the leadership inherent in his position and work professionally to design and implement a comprehensive citizen security plan.”

And they added that in La Matanza “it was allowed to install the crime, currently organized in gangs and mafias that, with the aim of committing crimes, ravage the lives of Matanzas families with impunity.

