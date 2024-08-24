Home policy

Emergency services searched for the suspected perpetrator for hours. (Archive photo) © Pascal Guyot/AFP/dpa

There is an explosion in front of a synagogue in France. Terrorism is suspected. The perpetrator flees. But the police are probably on his trail.

La Grande-Motte – The suspected perpetrator of the explosion in front of a synagogue in the south of France has been arrested. Acting Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced this on Friday night. According to the report, the suspect is said to have fired shots – when and in what context is not clear from Darmanin’s words. He did not provide any further details about the arrest after the possibly terrorist-motivated act. The emergency services had been searching for the perpetrator for hours.

On Saturday morning, two doors of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte near Montpellier were set on fire. Two cars in front of the building also went up in flames. A gas bottle exploded in one of the vehicles. A police officer was slightly injured. The five people who were in the synagogue at the time were unharmed.

According to the broadcaster BFMTV, the suspect was arrested in Nîmes. The city is about 40 kilometers from La Grande-Motte. According to the report, the man was injured by police gunfire. However, his life is not in danger.

The anti-terror prosecutor’s office is investigating attempted murder with terrorism-related links, the formation of a terrorist organization and destruction with dangerous means. “The initial investigations indicate that the perpetrator was carrying a Palestinian flag and a weapon,” the prosecutor’s office said. dpa