The Argentine footballer Adrian Arregui He did not let himself be tempted, although he was in the pipeline to reach Millonarios next semester, the footballer announced that he is staying at Alianza Lima in Peru.

Arregui remains in Alianza

The effect of hiring Falcao garciaconfirmed this Thursday by the ambassador club, was not sufficient reason for Arregui to enter into negotiations with the blues.

The footballer himself left a message on his social networks clarifying his situation and his future.

Adrián Arregui’s (right) celebration after 1-0. Photo:Jáiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO Share

“Alianza is a great member of the continent and I am proud to be part of this ongoing project and I will continue to be, putting to rest the speculations, statements and doubts of the last few hours,” wrote the Argentine.

Arregi left a message on Instagram. Photo:Social networks Share

“A demanding second half of the year awaits us, which finds us being a single fist. The objective is clear for everyone, and together we go for everything. Up Alianza Lima for life,” he added.

Arregui has attracted the attention of different clubs for his good season in 2024 with the Peruvian club and it was said that he was going to leave the team. Millonarios sounded strongly as his possible new destination.

Arregui had a past at Independiente Medellín, where he left a good image during his stay at Poderoso.

