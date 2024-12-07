Arredondo has requested the Government of Cantabria to enhance the value of the rock caves around the hermitage of San Juan de Socueva.

This was conveyed by the mayor, Leoncio Carrascal, to the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports, Luis Martínez Abad, in a meeting they held and in which the councilor proposed install walkways and a wooden viewing platform to connect both spaces of interestas reported by the Executive in a press release.

The mayor thus intends to visit the cave and the viewpoint at the same time, point from where you can see the waterfall and the landscape of Rocías, Socueva and the entire Asón valley”.

Along these lines, Arredondo has joined the Council of Europe’s Cultural Itinerary ‘Paths of Prehistoric Rock Art’ in 2024.

In addition, Martínez Abad and Carrascal have been updated regarding the status of the rehabilitation and conservation project of the rock hermitage of San Juan de Socueva, considered the oldest Christian religious architecture in Cantabria and recognized as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) since 1985.

The General Budget of Cantabria for 2025 includes an item dedicated to this projectwhich has already been put out to tender and is in the final phase of the drafting process. Both the Government, through the Ministry of Culture, and the Bishopric of Santander share the mixed commission that sponsors the rehabilitation and conservation of this building with more than a millennium of history.

MUSEUM OF SPELEOLOGY

Likewise, both have addressed the importance of Arredondo in the speleological section, since it has dozens of very important caves and archaeological sites.

Along these lines, Carrascal has presented the councilor with an idea of ​​creating a caving museum in the capital of the municipality of “about 700 square meters and which would be the first of this type in the north of Spain,” he noted. Also, the councilor has stated that they are already preparing a possible foundation to manage it if it becomes a reality.

In sports matters, Carrascal has requested the repair of the roof of the Arredondo bolo palma bowling alley, which has different leaks.

In this regard, the Ministry is carrying out different actions in the municipality’s sports court, in which both folding baskets and the floor of the court are already being installed.

For his part, the counselor evaluated the meeting “very positively” and assured that both institutions will continue working “jointly.”