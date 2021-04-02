Next Tuesday, Arrebeef, the refrigerator of 1,000 employees and 100 years of experience, which had closed its operations on February 26, in Pérez Millán, north of Buenos Aires, in the middle of a union conflict.

After 40 days, the tension lowered and the conversations between the owner of the company, Hugo Borrell, with the general secretary of the Meat Federation, Alberto Fantini, they were recomposing a horizon of continuity, to resume activity and sustain employment for the majority of workers.

In 26,000 covered square meters, Arrebeef has a slaughter capacity of 30,0000 animals per month and is one of the main meat exporters in the country. Founded in 1921, by Jaime Borrell, the refrigerator emerged as a family business almost 100 years ago, and was managed through the generations. Today the aforementioned Borrell is the president, Hugo Alberto Borrell (son) is the general director; Ángeles Borrell is CFO and Alejandro Borrell is serving as Production Director.

The difficulties for the company began last September, when due to the quarantine, union elections were suspended and a group of workers accused the zonal delegate of the Meat Union, Luis Pérez, of not defending their wages.

The situation got complicated in the summer, because in December and January the number of farms decreased and less work was done. So, when workers received the February salary, which reflected in their pocket the average 30% reduction in work, protests escalated.

In that framework, on February 23 a strike started That escalated to become a conflict of national dimension, after Borell announced the closure of the company and the dismissal of all workers, “tired of union pressure,” as he said through a megaphone at the door of the establishment.

After that, especially during the following days, the workers took over the plant, made an escrache at the union headquarters and there were incidents with the Police.

The president of the consortium of Argentine Meat Exporters (ABC), Mario ravettino, asked the national government to intervene as quickly as possible in order to save the production in process. But labor negotiations stalled.

On behalf of Arrebeef, which is part of the ABC consortium, Ravettino met with Fantini, and with representatives of the Ministry of Labor, at the search for a solution to normalize operations and guarantee the continuity of jobs.

New perspective

From the company ensure that they met all salary commitments, despite the 40 days that she was paralyzed and they express the expectation that they will be able to resume the activity. They emphasize that “although no work was done, last Wednesday we paid half of the last fortnight and on April 9 we will complete it.”

No dismissal telegrams were sent and negotiations continue within the framework of mandatory conciliation, with the Fantini’s commitment that “free and transparent elections will be held in the local union delegation, and if the opposition list to Pérez triumphs, the union will lead in Pérez Millán ”, a town of 4,000 residents, in which Arrebeef’s activity marks the socioeconomic pulse.

This is an opportune moment to get the negotiations back on track. Every year, in the first half of April the joint ventures are opened, and from Arrebeef they assure that this time they will adapt to “what is agreed, as we have always done”.

With everything there a key point to be resolved: the continuity of the 65 employees who spearheaded the takeover of the refrigerator. The owners do not want them to continue working, but from the Meat Federation they hope to find a solution and that they can keep their jobs. In that sense, the expectation is based on the good level of dialogue that has been maintained between the leaders of the company, the union federation and the ministries of Labor (national and provincial).

After some tasks as a test that were done in recent days, from the company they verified that “people have fulfilled” and trust the conciliatory messages that they have received, with the commitment that the conflict will dissipate. They ensure that they are willing to “Dialogue widely to move forward”.