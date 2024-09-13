Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/09/2024 – 23:58

Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta decided and Flamengo defeated Bahia 1-0, on Thursday night (12) in a packed Maracanã, to advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. After qualifying in the match broadcast by National RadioRubro-Negro faces Corinthians in the next stage of the competition.

In front of more than 65 thousand fans, the Rubro-Negro da Gávea did not rest on its laurels in the first leg of the quarterfinals (a 1-0 win in Salvador). But Tite’s team showed great determination to dominate the midfield and dominate the match from the first half.

Related news:

With that, the goal gradually matured, and ended up coming at the beginning of the second half, when Rogério Ceni’s team began to offer more space for Flamengo to counterattack. In the 8th minute, Léo Ortiz launched a long ball to Bruno Henrique, who advanced with great freedom into the opponent’s area, where he rolled it perfectly for Arrascaeta to simply tap it into the back of the net.

From then on, Tite’s team showed maturity and calmness to manage the result to stay in the league and extend an uncomfortable taboo for Rogério Ceni, having lost all matches against Rubro-Negro since he became coach.

Atlético-MG in the semifinals

Another team that qualified for the next stage of the competition was Atlético-MG, which held São Paulo to a 0-0 draw in Belo Horizonte. The spot went to Galo because the team from Minas Gerais won 1-0 in the first leg. In the semifinals, the team coached by Argentine Gabriel Milito will face Vasco.