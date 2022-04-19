-How do you face a match against a rival of this entity and with Osasuna with license to dream?

With great enthusiasm. It’s a special game, like everyone else at El Sadar against Real Madrid. The leader visits us and I think we are ready to fight him, to have the illusion of being able to play a good game with our people and get a good result. We have earned the right to at least experience one special night. We are very excited to play a good game and get a good result, knowing what we have in front of us.

-Are they at their best?

On a football level, I don’t know. On an emotional level, yes. We’re fine, confident, looking forward to tomorrow’s game. At home the sensations are being different and the results too. For our people it is also a special game. For one thing or another, we haven’t been able to experience this match for a long time and tomorrow we’re going to experience it fully.

-The loss of Torró, to what extent does it condition your plans?

Lucas plays regularly and I’m not going to deny that he’s an important player, as Casemiro could be for them, who won’t be there either. These are things that happen at this point in the season. It is not the first time that we are going to play without Lucas and we have full confidence in those who are going to come out.

-With what attitude should you go out against this type of team?

You have to touch almost excellence. We are seeing that the rival is in a great moment. All you have to do is watch his latest games. It comes from having a great game in Seville, from winning in a field where no one had won. I think they are very good. How do you deal with them? Giving our best version, in soccer, in concentration, attention, in the mood. You have to feel capable that you can achieve it and set the bar as high as we can. If Real Madrid is doing well and beats us, we have to congratulate them, but everything happens because we set the bar very high and setting the bar very high is in all aspects.

-Do you think they are facing the strongest Madrid since they were in Osasuna?

I do not know. It always seems strong to me. It is true that they are doing a great league and hence the advantage they have and are in the Champions League semi-finals. They have a great capacity to reveal themselves in the face of difficulty. We saw them the other day. With a three-nil against they were able to come back from a game and deservedly so. They have football, soul and winning mentality. That makes them the best team in LaLiga right now.