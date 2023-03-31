Against the backdrop of fundamental changes in the world, Russia approved a new version of the concept of foreign policy . About this Vladimir Putin said at an operational meeting of the Security Council March 31. The document rethinks the relations of the Russian Federation with other countries. In particular, it is explicitly stated that the main initiator and conductor of the anti-Russian line is the United States . In addition, the approach to security has changed. So, the updated concept introduced the thesis of using the armed forces to repel or prevent an attack on the Russian Federation or its allies .

Forced changes

It was against the backdrop of an unstable situation in the world that Russia had to seriously adjust key strategic planning documents .

“Among them is the concept of the foreign policy of the Russian Federation, which outlines the principles, tasks, and priorities of diplomatic activity,” Vladimir Putin said in the open part of the meeting.

He said that he had already approved a new version of this document. A corresponding decree on 43 pages soon appeared on the official Internet portal of legal information . In particular, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the presidential administration, the Security Council apparatus and the government worked on the concept.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov clarified that in some moments, the adopted concept retained the provisions of the previous edition of 2016 . For example, this concerns “independence and focus on creating favorable external conditions for the progressive development of Russia.”

However, the document has undergone major changes. . So, in it, according to Sergey Lavrov, reflected “revolutionary advances on the outer contour” which became even more evident after the start of the special military operation.

– In particular, an unprecedented level of international tension over the past decade is stated. The existential nature of threats to the security and development of our country is recognized created by the actions of unfriendly states,” the minister said. — The main initiator and conductor of the anti-Russian line is directly named the United States of America and in general, the policy of the West, aimed at the all-round weakening of Russia, is characterized as a hybrid war of a new type.

However, the concept clearly states that Russia is not isolated from the Anglo-Saxon countries and continental Europe, and also has no initially hostile intentions towards them . However, they must realize “the futility of a confrontational policy” in relation to the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov stressed.

Partnerships

The document pays attention not only to unfriendly countries. For example, Russia has consolidated its interest in deepening Eurasian integration, as well as in strategic ties with China and India Sergey Lavrov noted. Besides, The Russian Federation is ready to cooperate with the countries of the Islamic world, as well as the states of ASEAN, the African continent, Latin America and the Caribbean . Among other things, the document states that Russia intends to prioritize the development of cooperation with Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, as well as support for Syria .

At the same time, at the meeting, the president again emphasized the openness of our country in relation to all states. The main thing is that they should not be hostile towards Russia.

— In practical terms, I ask all colleagues involved in the implementation of a common foreign policy to pay special attention to expanding ties with constructively minded partners. and creating conditions for unfriendly states to abandon their hostile policy towards our country,” Vladimir Putin said.

The document says that most of humanity is interested in strengthening Russia’s positions in the international arena. At the same time, Moscow will stop attempts to interfere with its cooperation with other countries. . In general, the provisions of the concept assume that anti-Russian steps of unfriendly states will be consistently and, if necessary, severely suppressed. At the same time, the attitude of the Russian Federation towards other countries “is determined by the constructive, neutral or unfriendly nature of their policies.”

Threat response

The concept assumes that Russia will observe the principle of indivisibility of security only on a reciprocal basis , stressed the head of the Foreign Ministry. According to him, the updated document also focuses on the need to ensure the rule of law in international relations.

— The thesis on the use of the Armed Forces to repel or prevent an armed attack on Russia and its allies is introduced. . Thus, we unequivocally declare that we will defend the right of the Russian people to existence and free development,” Sergey Lavrov explained.

The concept states that Moscow will counteract the deployment or strengthening of the military infrastructure of unfriendly countries and other threats to its security in the near abroad.

The concept of foreign policy has become a statement that the priorities of the Russian Federation are now unambiguous – this is the flagship project Eurasia and ensuring peace, stability, security in neighboring countries Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the Russia in Global Affairs magazine, chairman of the presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, commented to Izvestia.

– Important, that it emphasizes the status of Russia as a country-civilization . There have already been many publications on this subject, and now this is reflected in the concept. This is a conceptual turn,” said the expert.

A new moment was also the fact that the authors openly identified the United States as the main threat to Russia and the entire multipolar world.

– The situation in relations with the United States is fundamentally different now, even compared to what it was two years ago. Positioning itself as the main power that deters the American threat has appeared, and in this function it is valuable to the world – added Fedor Lukyanov.

The document attempts to articulate even more clearly what place Russia occupies in the new world order. , Sergei Shein, Academic Director of the HSE Postgraduate School for International Relations and Foreign Regional Studies, noted in an interview with Izvestia. It is noted that now not only the Russian Federation, but also other countries suffer from the dominance of the West he concluded.