It could be a further setback in the efforts of the federal and state governments to counter the increasing number of infections: By granting urgent applications from eleven restaurants against the curfew decreed last weekend by the Berlin administrative court, an important component of the anti-corona concept threatens Breaking politics.

It had already become apparent that the ban on accommodation for holidaymakers from regions with high numbers of infections was crumbling. The problems that arise in the capital, which is fighting against the uncontrolled development of the number of infections, from the requirements of the federal and state governments are summarized below in five questions and answers.

How can the nocturnal alcohol ban and mask requirement be controlled?

The public order offices have not only been checking compliance with corona regulations in gastronomic establishments since last weekend, when the serving and sale of alcoholic beverages was prohibited between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. They check whether the distance between the tables and the mask requirement is observed whether the guests are registered and the corresponding lists are correctly kept and stored.

The police are present in coordination with these controls. But the police officers also check themselves, for example, whether the contact restriction to five people between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. or the ban on serving, not least because the working hours of the employees of the public order offices end at 11 p.m. at the latest.

According to the police, 90 administrative offense reports were written last weekend alone. When asked about the enforceability of the stricter regulations, Berlin Health Minister Dilek Kalayci told the RBB broadcaster Radioeins on Friday: “In the end, you can’t put a police officer in front of every citizen’s door.” Politicians are dependent on the personal responsibility of each individual.

Social control helps to enforce the mask requirement. For most of them, wearing mouth and nose protection has become part of their everyday life. Anyone who enters a shop without a mask is usually asked about it immediately. This also applies to medical practices, hospitals and offices.

And of course for the controls in local public transport. At the BVG, 300 inspectors are on the road every day, addressing passengers who do not wear a mask. Since the end of April, the mask requirement has been in effect on Berlin buses and trains.

According to the BVG, the inspectors have so far asked 120,000 passengers to wear a mask. 2500 masks were distributed by the inspectors. And those who are approached are usually not notorious mask refusers, but rather older people who either forget the mask or have difficulty putting it on properly.

The inspectors also take action when they encounter passengers who refuse: 1,100 train station references have been issued since the end of April and 500 contractual penalties have been levied: 50 euros are due if no mask is worn. So far, the BVG has only registered 20 objections and no lawsuits against the contractual penalties imposed.

The Berlin authorities are also receiving support from the Federal Police. How many federal police officers will be seconded has not yet been determined. The decision after the federal-state meeting on Wednesday states that the federal government will “support the public order offices with the federal police at the request of the states”.

How is the acceptance of Berliners, especially young people, to be assessed?

Both the police and the BVG describe the level of acceptance as “very high”. At the beginning of July, the BVG spoke of a mask rate of 80 percent at night and 85 percent in rush hour traffic, now it is 95 percent over 24 hours and 98 percent in rush hour traffic. The acceptance also seems to be significantly higher among young people than in the summer months. Many now know friends and acquaintances who were or are infected with Covid-19. And those who have to be in quarantine as a contact person register that it can affect them too. “The virus is getting closer,” describes a police spokesman.

Police officers would have to discuss the point of wearing masks with mask-gruff every now and then, but the arguments would be limited. According to the German ARD trend from the beginning of October, as many as 63 percent are in favor of extending the mask requirement to busy public spaces and streets. The Senate wants to discuss this on Tuesday and will probably also decide on a supplementary mask requirement in view of the increasing number of infections.

The mask campaign by the Senate Economic Administration and Visit Berlin will be continued. However, the motif of an elderly woman with a mask and her raised middle finger disappears after criticism from citizens who are not allowed to wear a mask for medical reasons.

Are the test capacities in the city sufficient?

The capacities are 95 percent exhausted. The professional association “Accredited Laboratories in Medicine” (ALM) has warned of overload. The capacity limit is around 55,100 tests per week. The medical practices that are run as test practices by the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians have also reached their limit. In Neukölln, the district with the most new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, practices treat 200 to 300 suspected cases every day. If Berlin receives its share of the 15 million quick test margins ordered nationwide, there will probably be a prioritization of who will be tested with it first. These should be the vulnerable groups, i.e. older people, risk groups and people who have professional contact with these groups.

Are the health authorities keeping up with the tracking of the contacts?

The situation in the health authorities is dramatic. You can no longer keep up with tracking the contacts. Neukölln’s medical officer, Nicolai Savaskan, describes that 70 percent of infections in his district can no longer be traced. The virus has already infiltrated the population widely.

That is why the Berlin medical officers are calling for a change in strategy. You want a risk-based pandemic fight like special opening times of shops for old and sick people. And tests should also be made available to them sooner than, for example, travelers returning home. Nursing homes and old people’s homes must be specially protected.

The Senate has taken favorable note of the medical officer’s approach. Nevertheless, the strategy of contact tracing will initially be adhered to. But that can change quickly if the number of new infections increases as rapidly as before

Last Tuesday alone, 706 new corona infections were reported. The number of active cases is around 4200, more than twice as high as in spring. On April 11, 1,868 active cases were reported. The number of infected people who have to be treated in hospitals is also increasing sharply.

The entire Senate is aware of the grave situation. But every new measure taken to contain the virus is delayed. If the measures do not work as effectively as hoped, the Senate will of course also revise the previous test strategy.

460 soldiers of the Bundeswehr are currently supporting the Berlin health authorities in tracking contacts. Most of the armed forces are deployed in Mitte with 94 soldiers, in Neukölln there are 27, in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf over 20, in Steglitz-Zehlendorf and in Marzahn-Hellersdorf there are 15 soldiers each, according to the RBB.

Only Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg has so far waived the help of the Bundeswehr. The district has increased its staff by 17 employees. Further appointments are planned. There are also freelance workers and so-called containment scouts from the Robert Koch Institute.

Should there actually be a court-ordered nationwide repeal of the curfew order, the number of necessary contact prosecutions could increase significantly again.

What concepts do the Berlin schools have?

When the Berlin autumn holidays come to an end on October 26, the so-called step-by-step plan, which Education Senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) has agreed with her hygiene advisory board, will take effect. The highest premise: “We absolutely want to avoid complete school closings,” as the senator puts it. The step-by-step plan stipulates that the respective school supervisory and health authorities of the districts advise every Thursday which rules apply to each individual school.

Colors document the individual stages of this plan. Green means regular lessons. Only a minimum distance of 1.5 meters then has to be observed – at least outside of the classroom and the after-school care center. In yellow, elementary schools must wear a mask in closed rooms – again with the exception of lessons and after-school care.

In the upper level of the gymnasium and in the vocational schools, students and teachers must wear a mask for lessons and in the teachers’ room. Orange means it is compulsory to wear a mask in closed rooms and under roofed or shaded areas. The learning groups should stay together as fixed units, so they must not be mixed.

In the event of a strong infection, the red level comes into effect and thus a mixture of face-to-face teaching and guided learning at home. Primary school students should have at least three hours of face-to-face tuition every day and be supervised for 2.5 hours.

“We don’t want to lay down general rules for the districts,” is Scheeres’ second premise. The health authorities alone should therefore make the decisions depending on the situation. Before the holidays, 186 study groups were in quarantine in Berlin’s public schools, 83 of them in Neukölln alone. More than 200 pupils tested positive at general schools, plus almost 50 teachers. At the vocational schools there were 55 pupils and no teachers.