Vaccine tracking will be done through eVIN The effort of the government is that the entire exercise, from acquiring the vaccine to its delivery, can be tracked in real time. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, an Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) can be used for this. It is a cloud based system that provides information about stock positions and supply routes in real time.

Adequate arrangements are made to provide vaccine to all India has around 27,000 vaccine storage centers in all districts which are connected to eVIN. At least 40,000 frontline workers are engaged in managing logistics. There are at least 50 thousand Tempressor loggers to check storage temperature. According to Experts, India has the potential to provide Corona vaccine to all.

Government is not saying anything on price The government is not doing anything about how much will be a dose of vaccine. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told HT, “Most vaccines undergoing trials worldwide are double dosed. When a vaccine is not proven to prove its safety and efficacy, any value of its value is meaningless. Once the vaccine is safe If it happens, then there can be talk on the price. That is why we do not want to gass at this time. “

Apollo said, capacity to inject 1 million vaccines in 1 day Apollo Hospitals has said that it can inject 1 million vaccines a day through its network. The company said in a statement that about 30% of India’s population is barely 30 minutes away from Apollo Pharmacy which guarantees safe and better access to the vaccine. According to the company, more than 10,000 of its employees are undergoing the required training and will be deployed for vaccine at Apollo centers.

The corona virus vaccine is expected to be launched by early next year. In such a situation, the government has stepped up preparations related to vaccine storage and distribution. Government and private destinations are being searched. The focus is on cold storage as most of the vaccine has to be kept at a fixed temperature and distributed. If the temperature changes, the vaccine is neutralized. The Expert Group led by Dr. VK Paul has mapped the already existing cold chain. And how many will be needed, it is being estimated. On the other hand, Apollo Hospital has said that it is ready to administer 1 million corona vaccines a day. The group has 70 hospitals, more than 400 clinics and 500 corporate health centers.