Murder of Giulia Tramontano, new tests on the fetus and placenta arranged: the reason and what they could discover

There are still many points to be clarified on the crime of Julia Tramontano, which took place about a month ago, in the house she shared with her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello. The latter is under arrest after the confession, but there are still many things to understand.

The 30-year-old who worked as a barman in a well-known club in Milan initially led to believe that the woman seven months pregnantera gone home after a fight.

Only after four days stuck from the evidence and stories of the new girl he was dating, he decided to confess. He found the body of the young woman behind a cavityin an abandoned area of ​​Senago.

The man said he did all by himself. However, the agents are still working to understand if she had the help of someone in the days following the crime, in which he cleaned up all tracks from the house, to the stairs and to the garage.

Alessandro Impagnatiello in his confession said that he had put an end to his partner, with about 2 or 3 cuts. However, another truth emerged from the autopsy. That is, they would be approx 37 blows who inflicted on her.

Julia perhaps impressed behind, did not even have time to defend himself. She severed her carotid and then hit her in the face and also punctured her lung.

The new tests arranged for the crime of Giulia Tramontano

The 30-year-old would not never hit the belly. However, since he tried to burn the body of the 27-year-old, the coroner was therefore unable to understand theexact time of his death.

Next week for this reason, more precisely for the July 5, the prosecutor ordered new tests on the fetus and placentato get more answers on what happened.

These investigations could precisely establish whether Alessandro Impagnetiello tried to to poison the girl and also the baby she was carrying. From a search of the couple’s home, the investigators said they had found sachets of rat poison and they want to understand if he used it in the days leading up to the crime.