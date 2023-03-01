A truck hijacker who caused a fatal accident with an ambulance will be tried near Tomsk

In the Tomsk region, the court will consider the case of a 40-year-old driver who stole a truck and caused a fatal accident with an ambulance. On Wednesday, March 1, Lente.ru was informed in the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation.

According to the agency, a drunk person without a driver’s license stole a dump truck from the territory of a building stone quarry. He did not give way to the ambulance at the intersection, which caused the accident. On the fact of what happened, a criminal case was initiated under part 1 of article 166 (“Illegal possession of a car or other vehicle without the purpose of theft”), paragraphs “a, c” of part 6 of article 264 (“Violation of traffic rules”) and part 1 of article 314.1 ( “Evasion of administrative supervision”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The accident became known on the afternoon of December 14, 2022. The collision occurred at the 46th kilometer of the Tomsk-Mariinsk highway. The truck was moving from the village of Turuntayevo, and the ambulance was driving from the city of Tomsk to the city of Asino. Four people in the ambulance died.

Later, a video from the scene of the accident appeared. The footage shows that the car with the doctors is on fire on the side of the road.