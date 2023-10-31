Dozens of accounts, passwords and login codes: many people don’t think about it, but in this digital age, almost everyone leaves behind a significant digital legacy after their death. How and what should you arrange so that your relatives can cope? ‘That yellow binder in the back of the cupboard in the attic isn’t so bad after all.’
Johan Nebbeling
Latest update:
10/31/23, 1:31 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Arrange #digital #inheritance #Accounts #continue #exist #death #hacked