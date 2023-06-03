The event will take place on July 1st, in Brasilia, and one of its objectives is to raise money for the party’s fund.

The PT will hold an arraiá on July 1st with invitations that can cost R$ 5,000. The party will be at Minas Tennis Club, in Brasília, and tickets are sold via WhatsApp. It is also possible to acquire tickets for R$ 1,000, as well as for R$ 300. “In addition to promoting leisure and fellowship, [a festa] aims to continue the financial collection actions for the maintenance of training, mobilization and communication activities that have been increased in recent years by the national leadership of the party”. The party did not disclose whether the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will be present.