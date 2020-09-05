After the primary six months, the Luxembourg business actual property specialist Aroundtown dares to make a revenue forecast for 2020 as a complete. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

Accordingly, the working revenue (FFO1) must be between 460 and 485 million euros. Within the first half of the yr, the corporate elevated its FFO1 by 30 p.c to 312 million euros. The course of enterprise was noticeably influenced by Covid-19. Inns specifically, which make up round 1 / 4 of the full, suffered from journey restrictions. Because of the current acquisition of the competitor TLG, each gross sales and rental revenue elevated by 40 p.c in comparison with the earlier yr. The working figures are due to this fact largely according to expectations. The distribution of the properties within the economically sturdy areas in Germany and the Netherlands in addition to the great liquidity make Aroundtown look strong.



Wanting forward: The prognosis isn’t too formidable, however it’s nicely secured. A purchase order that should not supply unhealthy surprises.

Suggestion: Purchase



Goal worth: 6.50 euros



Cease price: 3.90 euros