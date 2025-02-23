That the use of family home can mean a headache is not something new. The legislator establishes, in article 96. 1 of the Civil Code, what happens to family housing in the event that exclusive custody is established in favor of one of the parents. In these cases, the use will be attributed to the children and the parent in whose company they are until the age of child of the children.

But what happens when custody is not exclusive? The legislator forgets those parents who share the care of minor children and does not even mention what happens with the use of family home in those cases where custody is attributed to both.

This lack of regulation is supplemented, as always, based on jurisprudence. They are the courts and, specifically, the Supreme Court, who marks the criteria and, as is known, the rhythm of our Supreme Court, does not accompany the needs of society, not by will, if not for the same time as the same time as It takes an issue to access the cassation that evidences – in addition to the lack of resources of the Judiciary, but that is another issue – the imperative need for the creation of a specialized jurisdiction in family law.

The last resolution and the one that is cited in the title of this article has raised a debate that is not less.

The issue is as follows: Divorce situation of a marriage with a minor son, married in property, with a constant acquired housing said regime.

In the first instance -the cars before the Court of Violence over women -, maternal custody is attributed and, therefore, there is no doubt: the use of the family home is established in favor of the child and the parent. The Provincial Court estimates the parent’s appeal only in terms of custody, establishing a shared custody exercise, but what about the use of family home?

The parent, in his demand, interested the use of alternate annual periods, being a home of both parents and both of their own resources to guarantee their own home. Before the audience’s decision, the parent decided to raise a appeal, asserting this position again and interesting, in a subsidiary way, the attribution of use of the family home in favor of the parent with a one -year limitation.

And here, it is where the Supreme Court has given us an interpretation that can be a real problem for the liquidation of common homes. The Supreme Court comes to say that: “The assignment of housing alternatively and by annuities is not reasonable, as long as it implies that spouses every year must provide their room needs with the indisputable difficulties that this implies. “

Thus, the High Court shows an incontestable reality: use by alternate annuities is uncomfortable. Nobody likes to change housing every year, with the expenses and difficulties that this entails. However, we cannot ignore in what context this alternation occurs: divorce processes, or paternalophilial measures, mostly contentious, in which both parents are co -owners of the real estate and neither of them (of course with their exceptions), He has a better right to make use of him.

And this is where the problem with the Supreme Decision appears: precisely the attribution of use by alternate annuities is the only reasonable solution to all effects: reasonable, because when the right of use attributed in favor of a parent culminates, the co -owners will know What will happen to your home.

Reasonable because it prevents those who have been “graceful” with the right of use “accommodate” and prevent entry to the other legitimate owner. Reasonable because, of course, nobody is interested in keeping it a long time. Reasonable because it facilitates agreements for the liquidation of the good.

In short, the use by alternate annuities is reasonable because it offers certainties, but in this case, what will happen when the year of use attributed to the ex -wife is exhausted? We will have to wait for a new resolution of the Supreme Court – the specialized jurisdiction already for another occasion – and, meanwhile, we will continue to return with the attribution of use of the family home.

With the collaboration of Clara Redondo Gómez, partner of Zabalgo lawyers.