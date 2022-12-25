In the Around the World segment, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (18.dec.2022 to 23.dec.2022).

Watch (3min54s):

If you prefer, read

THREE-CAMPION ARGENTINA

The week started with a big party at Argentina after the country selection won the 2022 World Cup🇧🇷 On Tuesday (Dec. 20), around 3.5 million Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires to welcome the winning team.

The players paraded with the cup on top of a bus. The objective was to leave Ezeiza airport and go to the city center. Due to the number of people and for security reasons, the team had to complete the journey to the Obelisk by helicopter.

the celebrations finished with 14 fans arrested and 21 police officers injured. Another 64 people had to be taken to hospital.

ZELENSKY TRAVELS TO THE USA

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first international trip since the start of the war. On Wednesday (Dec 21), the leader went to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden🇧🇷

Biden and Zelensky talked about the military aid that the US country has given Ukraine. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), the United States announced that it will send over US$ 1.8 billion to the European country.

At the end of the day (4th), the Ukrainian president made a speech at the Capitol, headquarters of the US Congress. He urged the United States to continue supporting Ukraine and said military aid was not enough.

On Friday (Dec. 23), the US House approved the US$ 1.7 trillion budget bill that will fund the US government. The move also includes sending $44.9 billion in aid to Ukraine.

ELECTIONS IN PERU

On Tuesday (20.Dec), the Congress of Peru approved in the 1st round the anticipation of the general elections in the country. The election was scheduled for April 2026, but congressmen want it to be held in April 2024.

The proposal still needs to be voted on in the 2nd round. Voting, however, will only take place from March 15, 2023, after the next Peruvian legislature is sworn in.

The new elections were called after President Pedro Castillo was removed from office by the Peruvian Congress and stuck in the beginning of the month. Him is investigated for an alleged crime against the powers of the State after dissolving Congress and attempting to carry out a coup d’état.

DONALD TRUMP

On Monday (Dec. 19), the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol invasion recommended the opening of a criminal case against the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

This was the 1st time that the US Congress asked for the opening of a criminal case against a former president of the country.

On Thursday (22.Dec), the committee disclosed the final report that concludes the 18-month investigation into the episode.

In the document, US congressmen claim that Trump was to blame for the invasion by encouraging the attack and devising a plan to invalidate the results of the 2020 presidential election, a election that elected current President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), the US House Budget and Tax Committee voted to make Trump’s tax returns public🇧🇷 The Republican sought to keep the material confidential, but the US Supreme Court authorized Congress to have access to the documents.