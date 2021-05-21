Since Monday, at least 8,000 migrants have arrived in the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco, an unprecedented flow that generated a diplomatic crisis between the governments of both countries. 50 deaths were recorded off the coast of Tunisia in the latest shipwreck of immigrants trying to reach Europe from Africa. The figure rises to 633 deaths so far this year. In Italy, more than 2,000 migrants have landed on the island of Lampedusa in the last week, while the Italian Interior Ministry asks the European Union to distribute them throughout the European territory. .

