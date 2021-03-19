



© France 24

Since mid-2019, the Lebanese currency has lost up to 90% of its value against the dollar; This week it was quoted at 15,000 pounds per dollar, a devaluation that provokes protests, strikes and business closures. In Syria, before the conflict, a dollar was worth 47 pounds, 10 years later the currency has lost almost 99% of its value, trading on the black market at 4,000 Syrian pounds per dollar. And in Libya the currency has been unstable since the war broke out: currently a dollar is trading at 4.48 Libyan dinars, which increases the price of basic products.