© France 24

Every June 3, by declaration of the UN, the Bicycle Day is celebrated. Bogotá has the longest bike lane in Latin America, with 588 kilometers of permanent routes and 46 kilometers of temporary routes. In New York, the absence of tourists and traffic due to the pandemic has generated greater interest in riding two wheels. While in Paris, this mobilization increased by 67% last year, as citizens prefer to avoid public transport to avoid catching Covid-19.