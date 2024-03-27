It won't be around the world in 80 days clinging to a hot air balloon, but it is certainly the first trip around the globe at the wheel of a fully electric vehicle. The record was set by the new 100% electric Ford Explorer and Lexie Alford, also known as @LexieLimitless (adventurous American traveler and YouTuber) who crossed the finish line after 30,000 km with zero emissions. A way like any other – so to speak – to announce the launch in Europe of the new Ford, which can be ordered immediately with prices starting from 41,500 euros.

Lexie crossed the finish line in Nice, France, bringing with her a cavalcade of Blue Oval vehicles. “Ford wants to bring passion and emotion to electric vehicles in Europe, there are already enough boring models out there,” says Jim Farley, CEO of Ford. “The new Explorer, however, represents the incredible character of Ford, expressed in every car in this fantastic procession. We are proud to launch this electric car, developed for the streets and people of Europe, which is evidently capable of reaching every destination, in every corner of the world.”

The record-breaking feat took the young traveler across 6 continents and 27 countries, proceeding on the journey using only electricity. Among challenges such as power outages in Africa, the complex search for infrastructure in the Atacama Desert in Chile, as well as dirt roads, high-altitude passes and driving in freezing temperatures.

“The journey Lexie took was the ultimate test for our new Ford Explorer, tackling every type of weather and road condition, and every charging scenario,” said Martin Sander, General Manager of Ford Models and Europe. “This project embodies the 'can do' spirit of Ford, which has seized the opportunity to challenge itself, but also to compare itself with charging infrastructure around the world. Today's milestone highlights the potential of the new 100% electric Ford Explorer and we can't wait for people to discover it by driving it.”

Among other things, it must be said that Lexie accomplished the feat with a pre-production version of the Ford Explorer and made use of all kinds of charging solutions, from simple 2.2 kW AC wall sockets to powerful DC fast chargers.

Characteristics

The new generation Explorer offers a choice of single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) or dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrains. Both use an NMC battery with extended autonomy and high energy density. At a later date, the rear-wheel drive model with single motor and standard range NMC battery will also be available. Fast charging from 10 to 80% takes place in approximately 26 minutes for the AWD model, using DC charging stations, taking advantage of a charging capacity of up to 185 kW. Charging can be done throughout Europe at the over 600,000 charging points of the BlueOval Charge Network, integrated into the FordPass app. The innovative Plug & Charge technology is also available, which makes the charging process immediate and stress-free. The network also includes high-power charging stations from IONITY, a consortium co-founded by Ford. Finally, as regards performance, the Explorer boasts a range of over 600 km on a single charge and accelerates faster than the Focus ST: with its 340 HP, it reaches 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.