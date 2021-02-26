



© France 24

The future of the Iranian nuclear deal is in suspense, after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that his country could enrich uranium up to 60%. However, from Tehran they trust that the compromise can be saved through diplomacy. For its part, the European Union serves as a mediator between the parties to generate a dialogue that fosters the appropriate conditions to restore the agreement, in addition to the will of the new United States Administration to return to the pact and its decision to lift the agreement or not. sanctions against the Islamic Republic.