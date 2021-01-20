The arrival of Joe Biden to the Presidency of the United States generates expectations in different countries of the world. Iran hopes that the new Administration will return to the Nuclear Agreement and asks it to end the harsh economic sanctions imposed by the Trump Administration. For its part, Russia is awaiting the arrival of the new US president and plans to start a more traditional bilateral relationship. In Venezuela, the president, Nicolás Maduro, has said that he hopes to open channels of communication and dialogue with Biden, after four years of confrontations and sanctions. .