In the Round the World board, the team at Power 360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week, from July 30 to August 5, 2022.

WAR IN UKRAINE

On Monday (1st.Aug), Ukraine resumed grain exports. The Ukrainian ship departed the port of Odessa and took 26,000 tons of grain to Lebanon.

This was the first vessel allowed to leave the country since the beginning of the war. The shipment left the port thanks to the terms of the international agreement with Russia, signed in Turkey on July 22.

Also on Monday, the White House confirmed that it had killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda since the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011. The operation was conducted in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden said that “justice has been done”.

NANCY PELOSI IN TAIWAN

The week was also marked by the visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House, to Taiwan.

Pelosi landed on the island on Tuesday (2.Aug). This was the first official visit by a US House Speaker to Taiwan in 25 years. In tour across Asia, the Democratic leader also visited Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

China said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan had a severe impact on the relationship between the two countries. In response, Beijing held a series of military exercises near the island during the week.

On Friday (5.Aug), the Asian country interrupted cooperation with the United States in military and climate relations.

ARGENTINA

On Wednesday (3.Aug), Sergio Massa took office as Argentina’s new Minister of Economy. He will be responsible for leading a “super ministry”which unified the areas of Economy, Productive Development, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

In his inaugural speech, Massa said he was not a “superminister, not a magician or savior”. He also highlighted that, despite growing 6% a year, Argentina is dealing with a great distrust in its national currency, the peso, and has a disorder in public spending.

Sergio Massa promised to meet the fiscal deficit target of 2.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), established in the agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund). He also intends to strengthen the Argentine central bank’s dollar reserves to stabilize the country’s foreign exchange market.

MONKEYPOX

On Thursday (Aug 4), the United States declared a state of public health emergency because of the high number of monkeypox cases. The country registered 6,617 cases of the disease until Thursday. The states of New York and California lead the number of infections.

Worldwide there are already more than 26,000 cases registered in 87 countries and the United States accounts for about 23% of infections.