The world is moving to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Biden pledged to send 20 million Covid-19 vaccines by the end of June to the countries most in need. The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will also donate 3.5 billion doses so that the poorest countries can buy them at producer prices. France and Germany will each donate 30 million vaccines to the poorest countries and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will also contribute 100 million euros to the COVAX mechanism. .

