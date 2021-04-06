This week a summit between representatives of the United States Government and Iran is held in Vienna, which will seek a way to restore the nuclear Agreement signed in 2015. For the first time since its exit from the pact in 2018, the United States has sent a delegation to the Austrian capital, although communication with the Iranians will not be direct. Washington will seek to extend the Agreement until 2030, but in Iran there are divided opinions about it. Meanwhile, the European Union defends the existence of the deal and insists that the world is safer thanks to it. .

