Kamala and Trump remain tied within the margin of error; Corina Machado says she will make the Venezuelan government “give in to the people”

In the Round the World section, the team from Poder360 summarizes the main international events of the last week (26.Aug.2024 to 30.Aug.2024).

If you prefer, read:

US ELECTIONS:

A survey of the Reuters published on Thursday (29.Aug) showed the US vice president Kamala Harris (Democrat) with 45% of the voting intentions in the race for the White House. The former president Donald Trump (Republican) has 41%. Thus, they remain tied within the margin of error.

On the same day, Kamala gave an interview to CNN alongside vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz. The Democrat defended her economic proposals, such as ending household debt with healthcare services and capping the price of medicines.

She also proposed a hostage deal in Gaza and the creation of a Palestinian state. However, she did not respond to a question about Trump’s claim that Kamala “turned black” for political reasons.

VENEZUELA

Venezuelan opposition supporters took to the streets on Wednesday (August 28) to reaffirm Edmundo González’s victory in the July 28 elections. Opposition leader María Corina said that “will make the government give in to the will of the people”.

Opponents accuse Nicolás Maduro of rigging the country’s election to perpetuate himself in power. The United States, the European Union and some Latin American countries do not recognize Maduro’s self-declared reelection.

On Friday (August 30), González failed to appear for the third time when he was summoned by the Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office to testify in the case of the release of the electoral records – which are public documents. The Public Prosecutor’s Office then threatened to arrest the opposition candidate for his absence.

ISRAEL X HAMAS

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) began raids on Palestinian settlements in the West Bank region on Wednesday (August 28). In three days of operations, around 20 people were killed, including 13 militants from the extremist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

On Thursday (August 29), Israel agreed to a temporary pause in attacks on parts of the Gaza Strip to allow for polio vaccination campaigns. This is because the Palestinian enclave this week registered its first case of the disease in 25 years.

TELEGRAM

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was released in France after posting €5 million bail on Thursday (August 29). Durov, who holds Russian and French nationality, is not allowed to leave the country while he is being investigated for crimes on the platform.

The French court claims that the lack of content moderation on Telegram makes the environment conducive to the commission of virtual crimes such as child pornography and drug trafficking.

IPHONE 16

Apple announced on Monday (August 26) that it will hold its traditional new product launch event on September 9 in Cupertino, California (USA). Among the new products, the company will unveil the iPhone 16. In addition, it should also present updated models of the Apple Watch and AirPods. Sales are expected to begin on September 20.