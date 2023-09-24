United Nations Summit met in New York (USA) from September 19 to 21; Argentina’s GDP fell 4.9%

In the Around the World framework, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts from the last week (September 18, 2023 to September 22, 2023).

Watch (3min41s):

If you prefer, read:

UN

On Tuesday (September 19, 2023), the debate of leaders of the 78th General Assembly of the UN, the organization of the united nations, was opened.

Following tradition, the session was opened by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, was the 2nd head of state to speak. The Democrat he said that the country will retreat in “aggression and intimidation” against China.

On Wednesday (September 20, 2023), the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, he requested the end of sanctions imposed by the United States on Cuba and Venezuela.

He also criticized the United States’ participation in promoting the coup d’état in his country.

On Thursday (September 21, 2023), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, brought together with Biden in the White House. At the meeting, the US committed to sending a military aid package worth US$325 million to Kiev.

The amount is in addition to the approximately US$76 billion already sent by the United States to the European country in the form of weapons and humanitarian aid.

CANADA

On Monday (September 18, 2023), Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said that the country is investigating a possible link between Indian government agents and the death of a Sikh religious leader and separatist, shot in June 2023.

The speech started diplomatic tension between the countries. in response, the Indian government expelled a Canadian diplomat from the country and suspended visa applications for Canadian citizens.

ECONOMY

In the economic scenario, Argentina announced on Tuesday, September 19, that GDP fell 4.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

On Wednesday, September 20, the Central Bank of the United States announced maintenance of interest. The rate is between 5.25% and 5.50%. It is the highest number recorded since 2001. The announcement led to the fall of stock markets on Thursday (September 21, 2023).

Still in the 4th (September 20, 2023), the United Kingdom announced that annual inflation slowed to 6.7% in August, compared to 6.8% recorded in July.

China already decided maintain the 5-year base interest rate at 4.20%.

On Thursday (September 21, 2023), the United Kingdom announced the interest rate remains at 5.25%.

FOX NEWS

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has announced that he will step down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, owner of hundreds of English-language newspapers.

Murdoch, 92, was born in Australia, but became a naturalized American citizen in 1985. He will leave command of the companies he founded to his eldest son, Lachlan.

Rupert Murdoch’s empire inspired the HBO series “Succession”, which won 13 Emmys.