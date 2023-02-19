European Union approves law prohibiting diesel and gasoline vehicles; Spain will allow gender reassignment from the age of 16

In the Around the World segment, the team from Power360 summarizes the main international facts of the last week (12.feb.2023 to 17.feb.2023).

Watch (3min41s):

If you prefer, read:

UFO SIGHTED IN CHINA

On Sunday (12.Feb.2023), China stated have identified a UFO flying over the sea near the city of Rizhao, in the east of the country.

Before shooting down the object, the Chinese government issued an alert to fishermen in the region, according to the Chinese state newspaper. Global Times.

On the same day, the United States shot down a new UFO flying over Lake Huron, located between the US State of Michigan and the province of Ontario, Canada.

According to the Pentagon, President Joe Biden ordered the overthrow of the object, based on recommendations from the secretary of Austin, capital of Texas, and the Armed Forces of the United States.

This was the 3rd UFO shot down by the United States since February 10th.

On Monday (13.Feb.2023), China stated that US balloons have flown over Chinese territory more than 10 times since January 2022.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it is “It is common for balloons from the United States to illegally enter the airspace of other countries”.

Also on Monday, the White House denied that the recent UFOs shot down on American territory are aliens.

At the same conference, the coordinator of the national security council for strategic communications, John Kirby, stated that none of the objects dropped in the last 3 days emitted communication signals or were remotely controlled.

He also denied that Washington flew surveillance balloons into Chinese airspace.

On Tuesday (14.Feb.2013), the United States stated that there is no evidence that the three UFOs shot down are Chinese.

According to the US government, there is a possibility that flying objects have commercial purposes.

NIKKI HALEY ANNOUNCES PRE-CANDIDACY FOR US PRESIDENCY

On Tuesday (14.Feb.2013), diplomat Nikki Haley announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States.

Haley is the second politician to launch a pre-candidacy for the Republican party. the first was former President Donald Trump, who made the announcement in November 2022.

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT APPROVES LAW PROHIBITING THE SALE OF DIESEL AND GASOLINE VEHICLES

On Tuesday (14.Feb.2013), the European Parliament approved the bill that prohibits the sale of vehicles powered by gasoline and diesel from 2035 in member countries of the European Union.

The bloc’s goal is to zero carbon dioxide emissions produced by new cars. For 2030, the European Union intends to reduce by 55% for cars and 50% for vans.

The text was approved by 340 votes in favor, 279 against and 21 abstentions.

SPAIN APPROVES GENDER CHANGE FROM 16 YEARS AND MENSTRUAL LICENSE

On Thursday (16.Feb.2023), the Congress of Spain approved a law allowing free gender self-determination.

With the change, anyone over 16 years of age can change the gender described in personal documents without having to present a medical report or undergo hormone treatment.

The country’s congress also approved paid menstrual leave for those suffering from severe cramps during menstruation.

Dispensation is also allowed for cases of pain associated with gynecological diseases, such as endometriosis and myoma.

Spain was the first country in Europe to grant the license.