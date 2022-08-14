In the Round the World board, the team at Power 360 summarizes the main international events of the last week (7.Aug.2022 to 12.Aug.2022).

Watch (4min21s):

If you prefer, read:

CHINA X TAIWAN

The week was marked by increased tension in China’s relations with Taiwan.

On Tuesday (Aug 9), Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China used the military exercises as part of an action plan to invade the island. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Beijing retaliation The visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was just an excuse.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), the Chinese Ministry of Defense informed that the military exercises were successfully concluded, but China will continue with regular patrols in the region.

Also on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party published a document on the Taiwan issue and the reunification of China. The text reiterates that the island is part of the country and interference in the reunification process will not be tolerated.

the Taiwanese government rejected the document and said that the incorporation of the island is unacceptable.

WAR IN UKRAINE

On Tuesday, a series of explosions were registered at the Russian military base on the Crimean Peninsula. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that several aviation bombs exploded in a depot at Saki airfield.

According to the Kremlin, the incident was not the result of a foreign attack. One person died and 6 were injured.

On Wednesday, Russian officials invaded the home of Ukrainian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova. Her lawyer said that Russia’s investigative committee has opened a criminal case against her for disclosing false information about the country’s military.

On March 14, Marina Ovsyannikova invaded a live broadcast of channel oneRussian state TV, to protest the war in Ukraine.

TRUMP HOUSE SEARCHES

On Monday (Aug. 8), the FBI realized search and seizure operation at a home of former US President Donald Trump, in Florida.

Trump said the action was not communicated in advance. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said that Trump’s lawyers received a copy of the warrant and were on site during the FBI operation.

The search warrant was carried out for investigation against Trump over alleged manipulation of presidential documents. The investigation was requested by the United States National Archives Administration in February.

On Friday (Aug. 12), the operation warrant was made available for public access. The document revealed that Trump is under investigation for alleged obstruction of justice and potential violation of the Espionage Act.

the American newspaper Wall Street Journal had access to the operation report. FBI agents took about 20 boxes from Trump’s residence. Eleven sets of classified government documents were retrieved. Supposedly they are files categorized as “top secret”, “secret” and “confidential”.

Also found was a file on the pardon that Trump granted to his ally Roger Stone and a document named “President of France”.

SAMSUNG FOLDING PHONE

On Wednesday, Samsung announced during event the new model of foldable smartphone. O Galaxy Z Fold 4 will retail for $1,799 in the United States. The price in Brazil will be announced on August 23.