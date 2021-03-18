



Chile has already vaccinated more than five million of its citizens with at least one dose of drugs against Covid-19, this is approximately 27% of the population. In Argentina, more than two million people have received at least the first injection, but the vaccination rate is progressing slower than the one initially projected by the authorities. And in Uruguay, 6 out of 100 citizens have been inoculated, however, the country is going through a critical contagion situation.