France began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on December 27, however, four days later only 332 people had been immunized. Criticism for the slowness of the process led the Minister of Health to appear before the Senate. In Germany, the immunization program has been greeted with hope by those who hope it is the beginning of the end of the pandemic. And in the UK, the government wants to administer two million weekly doses to reach the goal of 15 million immunized people in mid-February. .