The trial of four people for the dismantling of the statue of the 17th century slave trader Edward Colston begins in Bristol, a port city in England, amid the June 2020 demonstrations caused by the Black Lives Matter movement. In the United States, the city of San Francisco is seeking to rename 44 schools whose names would be linked to figures related to racism and slavery. And in South Africa, the historic struggle for Human Rights has led to a review of the past to redefine colonial symbols. .