On June 18, Iranian citizens will go to the polls to elect the successor to President Hasan Rohani, in office since 2013, from a range of seven candidates, five of them radical conservatives. These atypical elections, marked by the pandemic and social discontent, are viewed with skepticism from Egypt, where they do not expect a political change after the result. Israel for its part does not trust the new president to have autonomy from the ayatollah. .



