Joe Biden’s administration prepares a list of sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government, after Belarus sent a military plane to divert a flight and arrested the journalist, opponent and activist Roman Protasevich, who was on board the aircraft. The EU has isolated Belarus by air and is also preparing a whole package of new sanctions against Minsk. Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is leaning on Russia to face such sanctions. .