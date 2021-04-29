



© France 24

In China, the media are constantly subjected to censorship by the authorities. And although violent episodes towards journalists are rare, the pressures during the exercise of their work are felt to the surface. In Iran, the pandemic revealed the little access that communicators have to information and there are currently 15 journalists imprisoned in the country due to persecution by the ruling party. Egypt, for its part, is among the three worst countries to practice journalism in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders.