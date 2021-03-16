



In the past decade, more than 5.7 million Syrians have fled the war in their country. In Lebanon, Syrian refugees live in difficult conditions due to government restrictions and the economic crisis. There are about 3.6 million Syrians in Turkey; There the situation has changed because a part of the Turkish population wants them to return to their country. France, the second European nation with the highest number of Syrian refugees, pledged to host 10,000 people of all nationalities for the period 2020-2021, the majority Syrian citizens.