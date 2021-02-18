



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia does not intend to leave Europe, but is prepared to break relations with the EU if new economic sanctions against the country are promoted from Brussels. These tensions between the EU and Moscow had been going on for a decade for different reasons, but increased after the poisoning and condemnation of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny. On the other hand, the United States, despite criticizing the Kremlin, signed an extension of the New START agreement, which limits the nuclear arsenal of both countries.