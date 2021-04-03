



© France 24

In Colombia, from 2016 to mid-2020, at least 242 indigenous people were killed for defending nature on their territories, a figure that makes the country the most dangerous in the world for defenders of the land. Along these lines, in Peru, seven indigenous people have been murdered in recent months for preserving ancestral areas from illegal mining, drug trafficking and deforestation. Meanwhile, thanks to the struggle of indigenous peoples and different groups, Ecuador has 200 protective forests that intervene in the conservation of water, soils, flora and fauna.