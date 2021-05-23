



The poverty index in Colombia increased 6.8% compared to the previous year. Currently, more than 21 million Colombians live on about $ 90 a month and 15.1% of the population lives in extreme poverty. In Argentina, in the second half of 2020, 42% of the population was below the poverty line. Meanwhile, Chile went from 8.1% in its poverty rate to 12.1% in just over a year, while its economy fell by 5.8% in 2020, the worst indicator in the last 40 years .