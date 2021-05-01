



© France 24

The February coup in Myanmar, with protests and repression of civilians, has generated reactions in different parts of the world. For China it has meant a setback in relations with the country, limiting itself only to condemning the violence by the military. Russia, for its part, has refused to denounce the coup and hopes that the dialogue will solve the crisis. While on US soil, a bipartisan group of senators asked the Joe Biden Administration to impose more sanctions on the junta to encourage a return to democracy.