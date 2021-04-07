



Among the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase in poverty in several countries of the world stands out. In Brazil, currently about 27 million people live on less than one and a half dollars a day, while some 19 million Brazilians go hungry. In Argentina, according to the most recent official data, the pandemic has caused 42% of the population to live below the poverty line. And in Paraguay, according to figures provided by the Government, at least 1,920,000 people live in poverty, representing 26.9% of the population.