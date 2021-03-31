According to data from the International Labor Organization, Brazil is the country with the most domestic workers in the world with nearly seven million women working in this sector, which was hit hard during the pandemic: some two million workers were left without jobs. Meanwhile, in Argentina three out of four private house workers are in the informal sector. And in Venezuela, the pandemic also affected domestic workers, who in many cases had to change their category and dedicate themselves to informal sales. .

