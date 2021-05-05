



In Colombia, the pandemic has exacerbated poverty and inequality. In the last year, monetary poverty grew 6.8 points, affecting 42.5% of its inhabitants, while 7.5 million Colombians have extreme needs. In Honduras, poverty also increased from 59.3% in 2019 to 70% in 2020 due to the pandemic and the passage of hurricanes Eta and Iota, which left serious impacts in their wake. Panama, for its part, registers an increase in poverty from 12% to almost 15%, according to the most recent World Bank report.