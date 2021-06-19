







More than 5.6 million Venezuelans have emigrated in recent years. Colombia is the largest recipient with 1.8 million immigrants from the neighboring country, who must face extreme poverty, abandonment and xenophobia. In the United States, the number of unaccompanied minors entering the country has authorities concerned; while some 4,000 people have disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean in the last three years, trying to cross from Africa to Europe via the Canary Islands.