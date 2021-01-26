A decade has passed since the revolutions known as the Arab Springs. Tunisia is the Maghreb country that has made the most progress towards democracy and women played a very important role in this process, especially in terms of political and institutional participation. In Egypt, women were in the front line during the protests in January 2011, thus breaking the silence in the face of the oppression they suffered, as in Lebanon, where women came out to ask for their rights, putting themselves as human shields in the protests . .