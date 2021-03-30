



© France 24

The Suez Canal, through which 12% of world trade passes each year, was blocked after the container ship ‘Ever Given’ ran aground, leaving more than 230 ships waiting to cross between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, which caused millionaire losses for maritime transport. This blockade reaffirmed the importance of these strategic points for the world economy, such as the Bering Strait, the shortest passage between Europe and Asia, and the Panama Canal, which connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific.