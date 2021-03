The French Government dissolved the far-right group ‘Génération identitaire’ (Identity Generation), accused of inciting “discrimination, hatred and violence”. This group has been responsible for attacking migrants. In Germany, the intelligence service placed the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party under surveillance, on suspicion of extremism. And in the United States, a study revealed that right-wing extremist groups were responsible for 70% of the attacks that occurred during 2020..